Ideal destinations to enjoy autumn in Northern Vietnam

Hanoi is one of the most romantic destinations in the world in autumn. (Photo: Thomas Hoang)

From plains to high mountains or to the sea - Hanoi, Kim Boi (Hoa Binh), Sapa (Lao Cai) and Ha Long (Quang Ninh), the seasonal change from summer to autumn is the best time to explore destinations in Northern Vietnam.



Hanoi - The poetry of autumn



Each season in Hanoi has its own unique beauty. However, perhaps autumn is the time that makes people's hearts captivate and sob the most. If you come to Hanoi in September and October, you will be amazed by the breathtaking beauty of Hanoi autumn sky. The golden sunlight of autumn is radiant without the intense heat, suitable for travelers to explore the streets all day without getting tired. This is a perfect time to indulge in the typical delicacies that are only made in Hanoi’s autumn such as young sticky rice (com), steamed green sticky rice (xoi com), ripe dracontomelon (sau chin)... That is a remarkable reason why CNN has honored Vietnam's capital as one of the 12 top fall destinations in the world.

Choosing accommodation to fully enjoy Hanoi autumn and experience the true essence of Hanoi, travelers can find hotels right in the city center. Capella Hanoi on Le Phung Hieu street is the most luxurious and prestigious choice. This is the only hotel in the city that has 3 restaurants honoured by Michelin Guide, among which Koki restaurant has achieved 1 Michelin star for two consecutive years. Moreover, thanks to its central location in the city, just a few steps away from Trang Tien street and the Hanoi Opera House, visitors can easily walk around and experience the street vendors bringing Hanoi's autumn vibe, such as those selling heather chrysanthemum or daisy. Or by taking a walk through the Old Quarter, where you will encounter French colonial buildings, serene lakes, and bustling markets. All of them create an unique autumn scene that can only be found in Hanoi.



Hanoi is not only an interesting destination but also a gateway leading to many other beautiful places. Each place brings different experiences for travelers to explore the beauty of autumn in Northern Vietnam.



Ha Long Bay - A masterpiece of nature



Located about a 1,5 hours drive from Hanoi, Halong Bay is an unmissable destination when traveling to Northern Vietnam. Being recognized as the World Natural Heritage by UNESCO, the masterpiece of nature Halong Bay not only owns thousands of rock islands and majestic caverns, but it also preserves precious cultural and historical values.

The seasonal change from summer to autumn is the ideal time to visit the bay, when the cool weather and fresh air make it more comfortable to travel. Travelers can choose to go on a cruise to admire the beauty of the bay, visit famous destinations such as the Sung Sot Cave, Thien Cung Grotto (Heavenly Palace), Fighting Cocks Islet, and Titop Beach. Another option to contemplate Halong Bay is the unforgettable experience on the Queen Cable Car at Sun World Ha Long, bringing a panoramic view of the UNESCO Heritage Bay from the above to Ba Deo Hill. Right here, you are able to experience the thrilling feeling of the Alpine Coaster to once again admire the bay in a different way, or explore the Buddhist culture at Bao Hai Linh Thong pagoda, full of tranquility.



When coming to Ha Long, an ideal option for accommodation should be Oakwood Ha Long nestled in Bai Chay beach, where you can easily approach the beach with the smooth white sand and take a sightseeing of the stunning scenery of Ha Long Bay. The most beautiful bay view area can be seen from the restaurant and swimming pool on the second floor of the resort, promising you stunning one-of-a-kind check-in photos.

Autumn is also an ideal time for hot spring bathing. Travelers can visit Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh, the most authentic Japanese onsen resort in Vietnam, located about a 15-minute drive far from Ha Long. The hot mineral water source here not only helps relaxing but also has many health benefits, with the content of Bromine that is evaluated higher than the onsens in Japan. Immersing yourself in warm water amidst the serene natural surroundings would be a wonderful experience, helping you recharge your energy after a long journey of exploring the fascinating Ha Long Bay.



Kim Boi - Exploring Muong culture



Unlike autumn in Hanoi with fragrant milk flowers and young green rice, autumn in Kim Boi (Hoa Binh province) brings a nostalgic feeling with its vibrant Northwest colors, where tourists can enjoy pristine nature and Muong people’s traditional dishes.

Like a harmonious symphony of mountains and forests, Serena Resort Kim Boi is considered the first choice for travelers visiting Kim Boi, since the resort embodies the essence of this land. Each season has its own beauty, but autumn is believed to be one of the most beautiful seasons in Kim Boi, allowing visitors to enjoy the gentle autumn sunlight shining through the majestic limestone mountains, or just by taking a breath, the fresh autumn air fills the whole chest.



At Serena Resort Kim Boi, you can immerse yourself in hot mineral springs- the gift from nature given specifically to the land of Kim Boi, famous for miraculous use in the beauty of the skin and supporting the treatment of arthritis, blood pressure, stomach pain, kidney stones… In a space designed as a giant cranberry hat made of bamboo, the culinary “essence” of Hoa Binh is found in each dish. Not exotic, luxurious, but dishes such as pork leaves, boar meat cooked leafy, roasted fish, chicken farm, rice… all conquer the heart of tourists by their most delicious ingredients and the permeable Muong taste.



Go hunting clouds in Sa Pa



For those who love adventure and cultural exploration, Sa Pa (Lao Cai province), located about 5-hours drive far from Hanoi, is an unmissable destination.

"Golden season", "rice ripening season", and "cloud season" are endearing names for the autumn - the most beautiful time of the year in Sa Pa when the rice ripens on the terraced fields, resembling cascading waterfalls from the high mountains. When you arrive in Sa Pa during this season, you have to experience Fansipan cable car, to fully admire the Muong Hoa valley, to gaze at the shimmering golden terraced rice fields stretching all the way to the horizon, and witness the vibrant four-season flower fields.



At the end of autumn and beginning of winter, Sa Pa is commonly immersed in the cloud sea, creating a surreal and otherworldly scene on the peak of Fansipan. This is called cloud-hunting season, a popular activity among photographers and nature enthusiasts. Starting from around November, people invite each other to come to Fansipan to "hunt" the rolling clouds flowing right beneath their feet.



The journey of exploring the roof of Indochina is never boring, as you will encounter friendly and genuine local villagers. Nestled at the foothill of Fansipan mountain in the cable car station area, Ban May is a small village where seven ethnic groups live together and introduce tourists about their cultural traditions, beliefs, professions, and traditional cuisine. If you visit this place the same time as the local people’s weekend of holidays, you will have chances to witness the reenactment of unique traditional customs and beliefs, such as the wedding ceremony of Red Dao, “pulling wife” custom of H'Mong people, and peace praising festival of Giay ethnic people.

Notably, from August 17 to September 1, tourists should not skip "Ban May Golden Season" Festival, celebrate for a abundant harvest of the H'Mong Sa Pa, H'Mong Dien Bien, Xa Pho, Tay, Giay, Dao Do, Thai, and Ha Nhi ethnic groups. Every weekend, a special festival such as Kho Gia Gia, Then Kin Pang, and new Com Tet will be held. In a vibrant atmosphere during the rice ripening season, tourists will have the opportunity to experience Northwest folk activities such as pounding day cakes, making green rice, and tasting delicious highland specialties./.