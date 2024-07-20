Hong Kong Airlines boosts Da Nang tourism with new daily flight

Flight HX548 lands at Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Flight HX548, operated by Hong Kong Airlines, landed at Da Nang International Airport on July 19, bringing 152 passengers from Hong Kong (China) to explore and experience tourism services in the central city.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department, said Hong Kong Airlines' daily round-trip route adds to the existing network, bringing the total number of international flights between Hong Kong and Da Nang to 21 per week.

This new service is seen as a significant boost to Da Nang's international tourism recovery, connecting passengers to other global and regional destinations through Hong Kong Airlines' network, she said.

Currently, Da Nang enjoys established connections with Hong Kong through Hong Kong Express (10 flights/week) and VietJet Air (4 flights/week). Hong Kong Airlines complements these options with its direct service operating seven days a week.

Founded in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is headquartered at Hong Kong International Airport (China)./.