Hoan Kiem – Thang Long Imperial Citadel electric bus to debut

An electric bus passes by Hoan Kiem lake. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

The Hoan Kiem – Thang Long Imperial Citadel electric bus route is poised to make its debut on February 5 to cater to the sightseeing needs of both locals and tourists who wish to explore the rich heritage sites of Hanoi, the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre reported on January 31.

The route linking Hoan Kiem lake in the very heart of the city with the historic Thang Long Imperial Citadel is a joint effort among the Hoan Kiem district People’s Committee, the Dong Xuan JSC and the centre.

It demonstrates the determination of Hanoi city and the dedication of businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect the environment, and stimulate commercial activities and local tourism economy.

The route will traverse through iconic streets such as Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Buom, Ma May, Hang Bac, Hang Ngang, Hang Duong, Dong Xuan, Hang Giay, Quan Thanh, Nguyen Bieu, and end at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

On the return journey, it will encompass key landmarks like the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoang Dieu, Hoang Van Thu, Hung Vuong, Phan Dinh Phung, Hang Cot, Hang Luoc, Hang Ma, Hang Chieu, Dao Duy Tu, Ma May, Hang Bac, Hang Bo, Luong Van Can, Le Thai To, Hang Khay, and Dinh Tien Hoang.



On the occasion, the Dong Xuan JSC will offer free rides along the route, with a fleet of 10 buses operating throughout the day. This promotion is valid from February 1-9./.