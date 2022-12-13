Hoa Binh exports first batch of Dien pomelo to UK





Addressing a ceremony to mark the event, Nguyen Phi Long, Secretary of the provincial People’s Committee, attributed the shipment to great efforts of residents in Ngoc Luong commune and members of Dai Dong Agricultural Cooperative, along with the support of relevant agencies and enterprises.

He urged local farmers and authorities to maintain the quality of pomelos which have been exported while continuing to create higher quality products to conquer more markets in the future.

The batch includes nearly 11 tonnes of Dien pomelo produced by farmers in Yen Thuy district’s Ngoc Luong commune.



Dien pomelo plantations cover about 2,300 ha, accounting for 45% of the total area in the province. Yen Thuy district alone is home to more than 800ha.



In 2019, the National Office of Intellectual Property issued a trademark certificate for Dien pomelo in Yen Thuy district. Of which, 30 ha of Dai Dong Agricultural Cooperative were granted codes and certified as meeting VietGAP standard.



Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Director of RYN company, which involves in the export, said as the UK is the most demanding market in Europe and the shipment paves the way for the product to become more popular in the world./.