High-speed boat service linking HCM City, Con Dao island launched

The four-storey Thăng Long single-body high-speed ship operates between HCM City and Côn Đảo Island three times a week. Photo courtesy of Phú Quốc Express Boat JSC



The over-77-m-long and 9.49-m-wide vessel is capable of carrying 1,017 passengers.



With the service, it takes about four hours and 30 minutes to travel between Saigon - Hiep Phuoc port in HCM City and Con Dao, said Bui Hoa An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Transport.



One-way ticket prices range between 615,000 VND and 1.1 million VND (24-43 USD), depending on passenger categories and departure time.

The service, available three days weekly, is expected to help strengthen the connectivity between HCM City and southeastern provinces.



Currently, it takes about 50 minutes to travel by air between the southern metropolis and Con Dao./.