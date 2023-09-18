HCM City to host Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair

Over 320 exhibitors from 28 countries and territories will introduce their latest woodworking product lines and take part in various activities at the 15th Vietnam International Woodworking Industry Fair to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 20 to 23.



It will showcase comprehensive automatic production lines and wood system integration for driving the transformation of the Vietnamese woodworking industry, according to the organisers.



There will be eight themed pavilions from Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, the US, and Taiwan (China).



The expo will also feature a livestream to showcase the latest technologies from Taiwan(China) and seminars on four key topics: smart factory, keep moving forward simple; green factories towards net zero carbon; machinery health management, smart maintenance; and EU Deforestation Regulation and green supply chains.



Speaking at a press conference earlier last week, Nguyen Chanh Phuong, deputy chairman of the Handicrafts and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA), said wood products exports were down nearly 26 per cent in the first eight months of this year to 8.3 billion USD.



But there have been signs of recovery since May, with exports topping 1.2 billion USD a month, he said.



He cited a Vietnam Administration of Forestry forecast that exports in the remaining months of the year would reach 6 billion USD, taking the year’s total to 14-14.5 billion USD.



Woodworking firms have invested relatively large amounts in machinery and equipment in recent years, but the use of advanced technologies remains below potential and trails other wood products exporting countries such as China and Poland, he said.



The expo would offer an opportunity for firms to obtain information about machinery and premium materials from countries leading in these areas, he added.



The expo will be held together with the Vietnam International Furniture Accessories, Hardware & Tool Fair at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7./.