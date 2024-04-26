Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Hanoi to host International Puppetry Festival 2024

The International Puppetry Festival 2024 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi in October with the participation of troupes from countries worldwide as well as public and non-public units in Vietnam.
  A puppetry performance (Photo: VNA)  

The event aims to promote cooperative relations in the field of culture and arts between Vietnam and other countries. It will offer an opportunity for artists of the host country to introduce the value of Vietnamese puppet art to international friends as well as art managers and Vietnamese puppet artists to exchange experiences with foreign peers.

The festival is a chance to popularise Vietnam as a beautiful and hospitable and a safe destination for international tourists. It also promotes the spirit of friendship and cooperation to find works of high quality that meet the entertainment needs of the people.

The types of shows performed in the festival include water puppets, shadow puppets, and stick puppets.

The organising board said the gold and silver prizes will be presented to the best shows, while artists and troupes with unique creativity will receive sub-awards./.

VNA/VNP

