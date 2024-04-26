Making news
Hanoi to host International Puppetry Festival 2024
The festival is a chance to popularise Vietnam as a beautiful and hospitable and a safe destination for international tourists. It also promotes the spirit of friendship and cooperation to find works of high quality that meet the entertainment needs of the people.
The types of shows performed in the festival include water puppets, shadow puppets, and stick puppets.
The organising board said the gold and silver prizes will be presented to the best shows, while artists and troupes with unique creativity will receive sub-awards./.