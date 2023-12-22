Making news
Hanoi students honoured in Australia-themed competition
The event was co-hosted by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO), the Hanoi chapter of Vietnam-Australia Friendship Association and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam.
Speaking at the event, HAUFO President Nguyen Ngoc Ky said nearly two months since its launch, the competition has received enthusiastic response from teachers and students in Hanoi, with a total of 4,315 entries from 45 secondary and high schools.
Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski said Vietnam and Australia established diplomatic ties in 1973, and just one year later, the first Vietnamese students arrived in Australia on scholarships. To date, over 80,000 Vietnamese students have pursued their study at educational establishments in Australia.
The competition not only helps students understand Australia, its people, and the Australia-Vietnam relationship but also improves their self-learning skills, reading and writing proficiency, as well as ability to use and practise English.
They answered multiple-choice questions and wrote essays demonstrating their insights into Australia and its people across different realms such as history, culture, economy, geography, education, as well as cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Australia.
With 150 entries selected for the final round, the judging board presented three collective prizes; and 20 individual ones, including two first, three second, five third and 10 consolation prizes.
Ngo Si Lien secondary school in Hoan Kiem district secured the first prize in the collective category, while Dao Nguyen Gia Han from Ngo Si Lien secondary school and Nguyen Hong Phuc from Viet Duc high school won the first prize in the individual category./.