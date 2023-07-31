Hanoi hoped to host more int’l cultural events to fuel tourism

Hanoi has gained initial tourism success from the two Born Pink shows by world-famous K-pop girl group Blackpink, and the city is hoped to host similar international-level events to give further boost to tourism development.



A total audience of more than 60,000 were thrilled by impressive performances by Blackpink at My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30 nights. Hanoi was the last destination of the band’s Born Pink World Tour.



This girl group has a big fandom around the world, especially in Asian countries like Thailand, China, and the Philippines. Their shows attract fans in not only host countries but also from worldwide while grabbing the attention of the press and social media influencers, subsequently helping popularise images of the host countries.



To prepare for this event, the cultural and tourism sectors of Hanoi carried out a number of activities from the start of July. For example, the Tourism Department requested travel companies and accommodation establishments ensure the best-quality services. Some tourism firms also coordinated with authorities to design and offer tours suitable for young travellers who came from regional countries to enjoy the Blackpink shows, the Nhan dan (People) daily reported.



As expected, before the events, air tickets to Hanoi had continually been sold out despite rising prices, hitting 8 - 9 million VND (338 - 380 USD) for each round-trip flight. Many hotels near the venue reported full bookings early.



The capital city welcomed a large number of visitors from such countries as Thailand and China coming to see their idols.



That has contributed to a sharp rise in the number of tourists to Hanoi in July. The Tourism Department estimated the city has attracted 2.38 million visitors during the month, rising 21.4% year on year and including 380,100 foreign arrivals. Tourism revenue has also surged accordingly.



In the world, musical tourism is emerging and proving attractive to youngsters. Many countries have maximised big music shows to lure tourists. Posters featuring artists are painted on planes and hung along roads, and at accommodation facilities to advertise those events. Many related products and services are also launched to draw tourists.



Hanoi has gained initial tourism success from the Blackpink shows. On the basis of experience in the event organisation, it is expected to host more international cultural and musical events with the presence of other world stars to create more momentum for tourism development, according to Nhan dan./.