Hanoi holds festival of women for peace and development

Hanoi was recognised by the UNESCO as a City for Peace in 1999, becoming the only city in Asia-Pacific to earn the title. In 2019, the city joined the UNESCO Creative City Network (UCCN).

Over the years, the administration and people of Hanoi, including women, have worked hard to build and develop the city, making it more prosperous, civilised, and modern, deserving the position of the heart of the nation and a city of peace and creativity.

The festival aims to inspire the pride of women in the capital city on the glorious tradition of the international women's movement and Vietnamese women as well as the tradition of the heroic Hanoi with time-honoured culture, a city of peace, Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Association (VWA) Le Kim Anh said.

At the same time, the event is expected to spread the spirit of solidarity, connectivity, integration and development of women of Hanoi and the world for gender equality and women's progress, the official stated.

The festival featured various activities, including the introduction of culture, typical products, and food of Hanoi and other countries with 30 booths, as well as a walking tournament and a special art programme.

Earlier the same day, the first walking tournament themed “healthy and beautiful capital city's women” kicked off, drawing more than 300 athletes.

The organising board of the tournament called for donations to support needy women and children in the city, ensuring that no woman or child is left behind./.