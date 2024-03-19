Making news
Ha Nam collects over 6,000 blood units during Red Spring Festival
The figure increased 2,475 units from the target, the province’s steering committee for voluntary blood donation said, noting that 16 blood donation events were held during the annual festival.
Some localities recording high results include Phu Ly city with 677 blood units, equivalent to 135% of its target; Kim Bang district, 634 units, 126%; and Duy Tien township 595 units, 119%, statistics showed.
The achievement was partly attributed to the Ha Nam Red Cross Society’s coordination with departments, sectors, and localities in boosting communications to raise public awareness of benefits from voluntary blood donation and encourage people of all social strata to join in the campaign.
Tong Van Tam, President of the Ha Nam Red Cross Society, said that to bolster the voluntary blood donation movement, his organisation will continue working with relevant parties to step up awareness improving communications, bring into play the core role of the youth, members of armed forces, and workers in the movement, and give rewards and commendation to outstanding performers in a timely manner./.