Greater Mekong sub-region countries crack down on drug trafficking

A drug haul in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP)

The agreement was reached at the Senior Officials’ Committee Meeting of the Signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Sub-region that took place in Vientiane, Laos on May 28-29.

Participants heard a report titled "Synthetic Drugs in East and Southeast Asia: Latest Developments and Challenges 2024" which pointed to an escalation in drug trafficking.

Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Khamking Phuilamanyvong said the Lao Government has intensified action to tackle the drug problem and remains committed to working with other regional countries in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the sub-regional action plan and raised an initiative on joint efforts to tackle synthetic drugs in the region./.