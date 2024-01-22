Making news
German Bundestag member highlights Germany-Vietnam ties
The member of the German Bundestag stressed that bilateral cooperation has developed well over the past year, and the “strategic partnership” is the most important aspect of the two countries’ relations.
Vietnam is currently Germany’s most important trading partner in ASEAN, and there are more 350 German companies present in the Southeast Asian nation, creating around 50,000 jobs.
In the context that Germany is aiming to further diversify its economic, trade and investment relations, Vietnam will be a very attractive destination for German and European investors, said Katzmarek.
According to her, in the field of climate protection and climate change response, Germany considers Vietnam a global partner and welcomes the country's green growth strategy. She affirmed that Germany will maintain its support for Vietnam in solving challenges caused by climate change, and help it adapt to and further develop its green growth strategy.
For cooperation potential between the two parliaments, Katzmarek said that parliamentary collaboration is an important channel of cooperation, contributing to promoting bilateral and traditional relations between the two peoples.
Regarding the German President’s visit, Katzmarek predicted that in addition to consolidating the time-tested friendship, the leader will seek to expand and diversify political and economic between the two countries./.