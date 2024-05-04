Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap's book reprinted to mark 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory

The 9th edition of the book “Dien Bien Phu” written by General Vo Nguyen Giap. (Photo: cand.com.vn)

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House and the family of late General Vo Nguyen Giap held a ceremony on May 3 to introduce the 9th edition of the book “Dien Bien Phu” written by the General.

The reprint of the book aimed to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory and the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.



The book has been published many times by the publishing house with each publication being supplemented, revised and perfected.



The book includes three main contents, namely President Ho Chi Minh's letter to soldiers on the Dien Bien Phu battlefield; Dien Bien Phu and articles about Dien Bien Phu. Its appendix comprises orders of the day and main events of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

“This is the most complete and authentic book about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the General's enthusiasm for the nation's history”, Vo Hong Nam, the General’s son, said at the ceremony.

Along with the printed version, readers can access the electronic version of the book at website https://sachquocgia.vn./.