Foreign Minister attends launch of Vietnamese Business Association in RoK

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended the launch of the Business Association of Vietnamese in Korea (BAViK), the first official organisation representing Vietnamese businesses operating in the Republic of Korea (RoK), in Seoul on May 30.

In his address, Minister Son stressed that the BAViK's establishment marks an important milestone in the growth of the Vietnamese business community in the RoK and contributes to the overall development of OV communities abroad.

He noted that in 2022, the two countries established their comprehensive strategic partnership, with the RoK ranking first in foreign direct investment (FDI), second in official development assistance (ODA), and third in labour and trade cooperation.

The Vietnamese Party and State always offer special policies and mechanisms in support of OV business community, the minister said, urging Vietnamese entrepreneurs and firms to fully tap economic cooperation advantages and opportunities, foster connection with domestic partners, and contribute to both Vietnam's development and the Vietnam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.

The BAViK, officially recognised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese on October 21, 2023, now has over 40 member companies operating in various sectors. Notably, they have invested in 29 projects in Vietnam out of a total of 421 by OVs from 32 countries and territories.

The same day, Son attended a dialogue with young Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists working in sci-tech fields in the RoK. He told the intellectuals that the Vietnamese Party, State and Government always appreciate the OVs’ economic, investment and brainpower potential.

The minister stressed that the Vietnamese Government is committed to promoting research and development (R&D), artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor industry. He highlighted favourable policies and institutions to attract talent, support entreprises and train human resources.

He informed the OV intellectuals that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a dedicated task force for semiconductor industry development, which is ready to work to connect OV expertise and technology with domestic partners to serve the cause of industrialisation and modernisation.

Expressing confidence in the Party and State’s policies and guidelines on national development, participants also offered specific proposals for sci-tech development at home./.