Five Vietnamese officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping mission

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien presents the decision to officers (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on January 12 to announce and present the President's Decision approving the sending of five officers to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Chairing the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien, who is also Chairman of the Defence Ministry's steering committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, asked the outgoing officers to strictly follow the Party, State and army’s foreign policies, regulations of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the United Nations, laws of the host countries and guidelines of relevant authorities and the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO).

They were urged to demonstrate courage and competence, thereby contributing to promoting the positive image of Vietnam, its people and the VPA on the international stage.

Chien proposed that the VDPO continue to select and train suitable personnel in preparing a reserve force for future deployments. The goal is to select officers possessing necessary qualities and capabilities to meet peacekeeping missions' requirements.

VDPO Director Col. Pham Manh Thang reported that all preparations for the deployment of the officers have been basically completed. Their departure is scheduled for later this month./.