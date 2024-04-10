Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo courtesy of the hospital)



The first pediatric organ transplant centre in Vietnam’s southern region is scheduled to be completed and put into operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - 2025).

It will be located at Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the first children’s hospitals in Vietnam to have conducted kidney and liver transplants for pediatric patients, Associate Professor, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the municipal Department of Health, said on April 9.According to the official, the medical establishment has successfully performed 33 liver, 30 kidney and 10 autologous stem cell transplants so far, with the first case of kidney in 2004 and liver, one year later.The Ministry of Health has recently issued a decision recognising the hospital as qualified to remove and transplant kidneys and livers from living and from brain-dead donors, he noted.Together with the centre, HCM City will have thee specialised healthcare facilities for children, including the cardiovascular centre at the Children's Hospital 1 and the cancer centre at the City Children's Hospital./.