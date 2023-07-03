Final of first piano, singing contest for Vietnamese in Europe held

The final round featured performances by 27 contestants from eight European countries.

V-Stella 2023, held for the first time by the London-based Hamy Academy, aimed to seek Vietnamese music talents, maintain the Vietnamese language in Vietnamese communities in Europe, and bring classical music closer to the overseas Vietnamese audiences.

It was also an activity marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam - UK diplomatic relations, head of the organising committee and founder of the academy Pham Ha My said, noting that the contest comprised four categories – Piano 1 and Vocal music 1 for contestants aged 5 - 12, and Piano 2 and Vocal music 2 for those aged 13 - 20.

The organising committee hoped that V-Stella would become a professional musical competition for young talents, and also help uphold traditional culture among young Vietnamese people in Europe.

The competition will be held biennially to give them a chance on the path to pursue professional art careers, she noted.

My also highly valued the quality of contestants though this was the first time V-Stella has been organised./.