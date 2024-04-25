Making news
Film screenings, exhibitions to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory
The Vietnam Film Institute said on April 24 that it will coordinate with relevant agencies to organise exhibitions and film screenings in Dien Bien Phu city of the northwestern province of Dien Bien, and Ho Chi Minh City.
The activities aim to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024), according to the institute.
An exhibition will be held in Dien Bien Phu from May 3-8, showing about 250 photos on the campaign 70 years ago and present Dien Bien, which have been preserved by the institute itself, the Vietnam Military History Museum and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
Some documentaries produced in 1954, 1964 and 1994 will also be screened from May 3-5.
Meanwhile, in the southern metropolis, such activities will take place from May 15-23.