Female Vietnamese fighter jumps impressively on Muay world ranking

Vietnamese fighter Huynh Ha Huu Hieu has won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai International Title in the women's minimumweight class (45.39 kg).



In the top 12 in the world in the weight class, the 24-year-old female athlete of Vietnam has excellently surpassed both the European champion Elisabetta Solinas from Italy and nine boxers of Thailand which is the home country of the Muay.



Last month, Hieu won an overwhelming victory in the WBC Muay Thai minimumweight match with Thai boxer Pornthip Khamthongphanow (the world's No.7).



The victory not only helped Hieu get the first professional Muay Thai title but also made her jump from the 5th place to the 1st on the world ranking. Hieu became the highest-ranked Vietnamese boxer in the history of WBC Muay.



Hieu won the Muay Thai World Champion in 2019 and 2021. She also secured a gold medal at the 2013 World Youth Championship, the 2022 World Grand Slam, a silver medal at the 31st SEA Games, and a gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games./.