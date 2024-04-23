Making news
Exhibition spotlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory
Nearly 150 documents and artifacts highlighting the significance, stature, and value of the Dien Bien Phu Victory will be displayed at an exhibition slated for April 25 at the Vietnam National Museum of History.
Themed “Dien Bien Phu – The Immortal Spirit”, the event is part of the activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the signing of the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina on July 21, 1954.
All of the exhibits demonstrate the strength of the great national solidarity, the clear-sighted leadership of the Party and the growth of the military, which are seen as locomotives for the nation’s renewal, international integration, and development.
Running until June, the exhibition is expected to provide people from all walks of life, particularly youth, with an insight into the contributions of locals and soldiers to the historical victory, and the nation’s revolutionary tradition.
On the occasion, the museum will join hands with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Information Technology Centre to launch an e-ticket system, helping improve service quality./.