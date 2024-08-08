Making news
Embassy prioritises citizen protection in Bangladesh
The diplomat noted that there are approximately 200 Vietnamese expatriates in various regions of the country, with the largest concentrations in the capital Dhaka and the city of Chittagong. The community includes those married to locals and long-term residents, experts, engineers, and skilled workers involved in projects, businesspeople, and representatives of Vietnamese companies, a group of about 10 students at the Asian University for Women in Chittagong, and some others exploring local business opportunities.
When protests erupted in July, the embassy coordinated with the community’s liaison unit to disseminate information about the situation on their online platform and the embassy's website, urging vigilance and providing the citizen protection hotline.
As the unrest worsened with the local government imposing curfews, the internet cut off, and international phone lines disrupted, the embassy assigned staff to maintain a daily contact with the community to monitor the situation and keep them updated on the situation. This was crucial as most members do not speak the local language and were nearly isolated from the outside world without the internet.
Furthermore, the embassy has ensured the absolute safety of the lives and property of all its staff. To date, it has recorded no Vietnamese citizens facing unsafe incidents.
Although the situation currently calmed, it remains volatile. With the interim government still forming, the embassy has urged the Vietnamese community to stay vigilant. Vietnamese citizens are advised against traveling to Bangladesh unless absolutely necessary.
For assistance, Vietnamese expatriates in Bangladesh can contact the embassy's citizen protection hotline at +880 171 159 5379./.