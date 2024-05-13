Eco-friendly ao dai designs on show at London fundraising event

The first-ever event, held by the Young Diplomats in London – a voluntary organisation, aimed to honour traditional cultural values and arts of countries and promote mutual understanding among diplomatic and local communities. It was attended by over 20 foreign embassies which showcased their national costumes.



The Vietnamese Embassy brought to the programme eight ao dai designs which are part of a collection created by Lan Huong on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - UK diplomatic relations in 2023.



They use Boehmeria nivea yarn and a type of silk that Huong said was produced by a method not harming silkworm. Their colourful fabric was dyed completely with natural materials, while patterns imbued with Vietnamese cultural characteristics were embroidered by hand.



To Minh Thu, Vice Ambassador of Vietnam to the UK, said this ao dai collection was chosen to introduce to international and British friends not only the culture or ao dai of Vietnam but also its determination on environmental protection and green and sustainable development.



She noted the event was one of many programmes the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK had participated in to popularise images of the Southeast Asian nation, thereby helping promote investment, trade, and tourism cooperation with international partners.



Aside from showing national costumes, organisers also introduced many artworks, typical fashion products, and traditional dishes of countries.



They said they hope the event will be held annually to help connect diplomatic and local communities, popularise and preserve cultural heritage of countries, and enrich cultural diversity in London./.