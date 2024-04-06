Making news
Delegations extend greetings to Cambodia on Chol Chnam Thmey
On April 5, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang led a delegation to visit and extend greetings to Im Chhun Lim, President of the Constitutional Council of Cambodia (CCC), at the CCC headquarters in Phnom Penh.
Tang briefed the host about Vietnamese enterprises' investment and business activities in Cambodia in 2023, saying that 16 member units of the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) contributed significantly to creating jobs and developing Cambodia's rubber industry. These projects have positioned Cambodia as a major rubber producer globally.
Im Chhun Lim expressed his hope that the VRG’s member units investing in Cambodia will keep growing and achieve more positive results in their production and trade activities./.