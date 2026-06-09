Defence cooperation remains key pillar of Vietnam–Laos special ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Phan Van Giang and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Khamliang Outhakaysone exchange gifts. Photo: Published by VNA

General Khamliang Outhakaysone is accompaning Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum.

Congratulating Khamliang Outhakaysone on his new position and successful working visit to Vietnam, Giang said that Vietnam-Laos defence cooperation has been implemented comprehensively, substantively and effectively in recent years.

Regarding future cooperation, Giang proposed that both sides focus on promoting key contents including delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly high level, while maintaining the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms. He also called for stronger collaboration in Party and political affairs, and close coordination in preparing for major upcoming events, including the third Vietnam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

The Vietnamese official also suggested that the two defence ministries work closely to organise the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, as well as a joint exercise among the three countries’ armed forces on responding to non-traditional security challenges.

Looking ahead to 2027, Giang urged the two sides to devise meaningful activities to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, which will be celebrated as the Vietnam–Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity.

He also called for continued close coordination in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos, expressing hope for further support from the Lao Ministry of National Defence in this effort.

On the occasion, Giang invited Khamliang Outhakaysone, Lao military officers and defence industry enterprises to attend and showcase products at the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled for December 2026.

Accepting the invitation, the Lao guest reaffirmed the importance of the traditional friendship between Laos and Vietnam, noting that regular meetings and exchanges between the two defence ministries have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral defence cooperation.

He highlighted achievements in delegation exchanges, information sharing, joint border patrols, personnel training, and cooperation in locating and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese martyrs.

The Lao official expressed his hope that the two defence ministries would continue implementing agreed cooperation programmes, further deepening bilateral defence ties in a practical manner./.