Dazzling artistic light displays at Hue imperial city’s Ngo Mon
The performance named “Hue by light – The live show” was organised by the French Embassy in Vietnam in collaboration with the Institute of France in Vietnam and the provincial People’s Committee.
Utilising the cutting-edge 3D mapping lighting technology with a light intensity of 300,000 lumens to cast mesmerising 3D visual effects on Ngo Mon, the 50-minute show spotlighted landscapes in four seasons, in the accompaniment by music by Vietnamese and French artists.
Throughout the light displays, the audience got a deeper insight into the blend of Vietnamese and French culture – unique Art Nouveau combined with traditional lacquer art of Vietnam, minimalism and Art Deco.
According to General Consul of France in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon Grosser, the show wrapped up activities held under the motto of “shared culture” to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France.
The event was also a highlight of the Hue winter festival 2023.
France has enhanced cultural cooperation with Hue over the past 20 years since the first Hue Festival was organised in 2000.
Hue, the imperial capital of Vietnam for over 100 years, is a unique destination in the central region with its five UNESCO heritage offerings: the ancient citadel relic complex, Hue royal court music, Nguyen Dynasty’s wooden blocks, Nguyen Dynasty’s royal administrative documents, and literature on Hue royal architecture./.