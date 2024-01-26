Da Nang to offer multiple tourist activities during Tet holiday

A view of Son Tra Peninsula. (Photo: VNA)

Visitors to the central city of Da Nang and its Son Tra Peninsula in particular on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival will have a chance to participate in a range of cultural and entertainment activities.



Nguyen Duc Vu, head of the Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang tourist beach management board, said there will be check-in models at Bien Dong, Lang Ong and Nguyen Van Thoai parks, My An beach in Ngu Hanh Son district, and other places.



My An beach will also host a surfing tournament on January 27-28, and the Xuan Yeu Thuong (Beloved Spring) programme from January 26-28, featuring a menu of activities to promote Vietnamese cuisines in the Tet festival.



Besides, holiday-makers can participate in various folk games and street activities such as nhay sap (dance between bamboo poles), dap nieu (hitting hanging clay pots), and painting masks.



Currently, many hotels and beach resorts in Da Nang are decorated with colourful flags, vibrant lights, and charming decorative scenes to attract local residents and tourists.



The total number of visitors to the central beach city in 2023 was estimated at over 7.4 million, doubling the figure in 2022 and equivalent to 93% of the 2019 pre-pandemic figure, the municipal Department of Tourism reported.



Of them, the total number of international visitors topped 2 million, a four-fold increase year-on-year and equivalent to 62% of the 2019 number.



Total revenue from accommodation, catering and travel services was 28 trillion VND (1.2 billion USD), up 67% year-on-year./.