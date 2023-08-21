Da Nang students help promote Vietnam-Japan friendship

Titled “Da Nang school students joining hands in strengthening the Vietnam-Japan friendship”, the contest aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (September 21, 1973-203).

Launched at the end of March, it received nearly 900 works of students from primary, secondary and high schools. Entries featuring the love for Japan, its culture and people, the bilateral sound relations, and people-to-people exchanges between the two counties.

Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association, head of jury Tran Van Nam said that all the paintings and essays represent special sentiment of students about the special bond between Vietnam and Japan in exchange, supporting activities.

In the painting category, 58 awards were presented for the best works, including three first, 12 second, 15 third, and 28 consolidate prizes.

Meanwhile, two first, five second, 11 third, and 15 consolidate prizes were presented to 33 most outstanding essays.

All paintings and essays of the contest were displayed and introduced to the public./.