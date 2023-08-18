Da Nang promotes non-cash payment in tourism

Recently, An Thuong pedestrian street and night market in My An ward, Ngu Hanh Son district, has implemented online payment methods, including QR codes scanning and e-wallets.

Many food and beverage shop owners in the area said that the non-cash payment application has created a new and modern look for the area in the eyes of tourists, especially foreigners.

Dang Thi Ni Na, owner of a beverage shop on the street, said around 80% of her customers choose to pay by scanning QR codes.

Bach Ngoc Hai, Chairman of the My An ward’s People’s Committee said that the district has invested in infrastructure in the An Thuong tourism street to better serve tourism development. The district aims to have all 150 business households on the street to accept non-cash payment early.

Meanwhile, a model of “non-cash payment market” was introduced at Tuy Loan night market, Hoa Vang district at the end of July 2023. The model then has been implemented in 11 communes of the district. The district has invested in high-speed internet cable to provide free wifi service at the market, helping to bolster non-cash payment at the place.

The move is in line with a document issued by the municipal People’s Committee in January requesting departments, agencies, units, and People's Committees of districts to speed up the implementation the national project on promoting non-cash payment in Vietnam during the period of 2021-2025.

Da Nang’s Department of Tourism has issued a plan to implement a project on developing non-cash payment in the tourism industry in the period of 2023-2025. The sector has set the target that by 2025, 100% of tourism service businesses in the area apply one or more non-cash payment methods such as payment by QRCode, payment gateway VNpay, POS machine, internet banking and mobile banking.

Currently, the city has cooperated with the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), Vietnam E-commerce Association and banks to implement a programme on cashless streets and markets.

To date the city has implemented the "Market 4.0" model in a number of major local markets such as Han, Con, and Dong Da markets, encouraging small businesses and consumers to utilise non-cash payment methods.

Beside An Thuong street, many cashless payment streets have formed in the central area such as Nguyen Van Linh, Tran Van Tru, Nguyen Huu Tho and Huynh Thuc Khang streets.

The simultaneous formation of many cashless streets in Da Nang aims to bring satisfaction to residents and visitors in the process of digital transformation and building a smart city. These are solid foundations for the city’s tourism industry to realise its digital economic goals./.