Cuba hails steadfast brotherhood with Vietnam

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla. (Photo: VNA)

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla has expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of his ongoing official visit to Vietnam, where he was welcomed with warm hospitality and an unwavering commitment to supporting Cuba.



Talking to the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina on February 19, the FM stressed that joint projects between the two countries are progressing and would soon produce tangible results for their people.



The article on the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina on February 19. (Photo: VNA)

During his trip to the Southeast Asian nation from February 18-20, Minister Parrilla was received by Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He also held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.



The official said he deeply appreciates Vietnam’s strong solidarity and unwavering support for the Cuban people, noting the Vietnamese side shows its commitment to advancing bilateral projects, especially in rice and food production, and assisting Cuba in securing its essential rice supply.



During his stay, Parrilla paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.



Prensa Latina quoted Parrilla as saying that President Ho Chi Minh and Cuba’s historic revolutionary leader, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, paved the way for the two countries to come closer together and support each other in socialism building.



The relationship between the two countries not only benefits their peoples but also serves as a model for progressive movements worldwide, it added.



Commenting on an article on CubaDebate, the most-visited news site in the Caribbean nation, readers expressed admiration for Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic achievements after the war. Many voiced their hope that Cuba would prioritise learning from Vietnam’s development experience through visits and delegation exchanges./.