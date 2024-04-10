Chairman of the Deputies Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Guo Zhenhua (centre) at the working session with Head of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh. (Photo: VNA)



Head of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh had a working session with Chairman of the Deputies Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Guo Zhenhua in Beijing on April 9 within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

At the session, the two sides emphasised the new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC that has been signed by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC of China Zhao Leji is a legal basis to continue promoting effective and practical cooperation between agencies of the two legislatures, including the activities to improve knowledge and skills of deputies.

Both sides look forward to yearly delegation exchanges and field trips with focuses placed on legislation skills and policy analysis to serve legislative activities; critical skills, assessing the impact of policies, analyzing and forecasting the socio-economic situation, finance, budget, culture, education, science and technology.

They also expected further sharing of experience in developing a socialist-oriented market economy in Vietnam and socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era; and experience and knowledge about international economic integration, information sharing, expert documents, international rapporteurs, and deputy training.

At the meeting, the two sides informed each other about deputies affairs of the two legislatures, the structure, organisation, functions, and tasks of their agencies.

They also talked about the structures and operations of the two legislative bodies; organisation and operations of People's Councils, and local administrations; conditions to ensure the activities of elected representatives; deputy planning affairs; and criteria for evaluating the yearly/term performance of legislators./.