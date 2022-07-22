China requested to respect Vietnam's sovereignty over Hoang Sa archipelago





Addressing the ministry’s regular press conference, she highlighted Vietnam’s stance on China’s military drills conducted in the vicinity of Hoang Sa.



The official said the drills have seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, ran counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), complicated the situation, and did not benefit the current negotiations for a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea between China and ASEAN as well as the maintenance of an environment of peace, stability and cooperation in these waters.



Hang emphasised Vietnam’s resolute objection and demanded that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa archipelago and not repeat similar violations./.