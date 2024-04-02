Making news
Canada reviews anti-dumping duty on upholstered seating from China, Vietnam
The review is carried out under the request of the importer and is also a part of the conclusion of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) issued on September 2, 2021 for the original investigation conducted in 2020.
Accordingly, the exporter needs to provide a complete response as requested by CBSA before 5:00 pm (ET) April 29, 2024.
This is the basis for the CBSA to consider adjusting existing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy taxes for businesses of China and Vietnam. If not receiving cooperation from the relevant parties, the CBSA may use available evidence to make decisions.
In 2021, the CBSA made a final determination in its investigation into the dumping and subsidising of certain upholstered seating from China and Vietnam.
Accordingly, out of eight Vietnamese enterprises that cooperated in the investigation, only one is subject to the anti-subsidy tax of 3.7% and the rest will avoid this tax. The anti-subsidy tax rate for non-cooperating businesses is 5.5%.
Regarding the anti-dumping investigation, in the CBSA’s final conclusion, most enterprises that co-operated in the investigation receive duty rates ranging from 10-20%, compared to preliminary levels of 20-90%.
The duty rate for those who didn’t cooperate in the investigation is up to 179.5%. Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises are subject to anti-subsidy tax from 1.1 - 81.1% and anti-dumping duty of between 9.3-188%./.