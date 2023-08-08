Can Tho: Wild pangolin to be handed over to U Minh Ha national park

A pangolin captured by a local in Cai Rang district of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will be handed over to the U Minh Ha National Park in neighbouring Ca Mau province, according to Nguyen Minh Hien, head of the Sub-Department of Rural Development and Forest Protection of Can Tho.



Hien said that the animal is being kept by a local of Can Tho while waiting for officials from U Minh Ha National Park.



Earlier on August 5, Nguyen Van Chien, a local of Phu Thu ward, Cai Rang district, caught an 8-kg pangolin while fishing near his home. He immediately reported the pangolin to the Sub-Department of Rural Development and Forest Protection of Can Tho to hand over it to the sub-department.



Pangolin is a wild, rare and endangered animal species for which hunting, trading and consumption are strictly prohibited. Vietnam is home to two species of pangolin, the Sunda pangolin (Manid javanica) and the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla). The Sunda pangolin inhabits in the south and the Chinese pangolin in the north.



Leaders of the sub-department said that along with the pangolin, it will hand over a number of wild animals that it has received recently to the U Minh Ha National Park to release to the nature./.