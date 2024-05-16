Making news
British Council’s programme equips Vietnamese youths with climate skills
The British Council and the Can Tho University on May 15 held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho to launch a programme on climate skills in a bid to promote green transition.
The programme, coordinated by the British Council with global youths to promote green transition and reduce the use of fossil fuels, will be implemented until February 2026 in Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and India.
Donna McGowan, Director of the British Council in Vietnam, said that the event aimed to equip vulnerable young people with the necessary skills to be able to participate in and be part of the green transition process and a low carbon economy.
It will also provide necessary resources, build community activities led by young people, remove barriers, and help them get closer to green jobs.
Implemented in Vietnam, the programme will contribute to promoting international cooperation, she said, adding that, participating British and Vietnamese experts will help promote the role of education in climate change adaptation, addressing the impacts and effects of climate change in the Mekong Delta region.
It will also create opportunities for young people to connect with experts and policymakers, thereby contributing their voices to the country's macro decisions in the field of climate and green transition, McGowan added.
Tran Ngoc Hai, Vice Rector of the Can Tho University, said that in Vietnam, the programme will be carried out in Can Tho city and Kien Giang and Soc Trang provinces.
On the same day, the British Council's delegation had a working session with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien who expressed his hope that the council will continue supporting the city in implementing projects to raise the community’s climate change response capacity./.