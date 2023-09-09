Book on Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to Vietnam introduced

The publication of the bilingual book marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit, reminding people of his saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood.” (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has introduced to the public a book on the visit by Cuban leader Fidel Castro to the liberated zone in Vietnam's central province of Quang Tri during the war 50 years ago.



The publication of the bilingual book in Vietnamese and Spanish named "Fidel Castro - Vi Viet Nam, nguyen hien dang ca mau! Fidel Castro - Nuestra Sangre Por Vietnam" (Fidel Castro: Our blood for Vietnam) marks the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit, reminding people about his saying “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood.”

Fidel was the first and only leader in the world to visit Quang Tri in 1973 - a newly liberated land in South Vietnam at that time despite the dangers of American bombs.

The book by Cuba’s Prensa Latina News Agency is a collection of articles and photos about Fidel’s visit, many of which are provided by the Vietnam News Agency.

The authors of the articles are veteran journalists of Prensa Latina who have worked in Hanoi such as Gustavo Robreno Dolz, Moisés Pérez Mok, Jesus Martí Díaz, and Alberto Salazar.

The 76-page book is expected to help readers better understand the context of and the preparations for Fidel’s visit to Quang Tri. He desired to visit the newly liberated area in South Vietnam, even though the place was still being ravaged by bombs and bullets.

Readers will get better understand about Fidel's special affection for Vietnam, Vietnamese people, and President Ho Chi Minh.

On this occasion, the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House also introduced another book about the Cuban leader named “Fidel Castro - Huyen thoai xuyen the ky” (Fidel Castro - A Legend through Centuries), a collection of articles and writings about the Cuban leader collected, selected and translated by veteran journalist Pham Dinh Loi./.