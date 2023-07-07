Blackpink tour organiser apologises over nine-dash line map

During a press briefing in Hanoi on July 6 afternoon, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated that the promotion and use of products or publications featuring the nine-dash line in Vietnam is in violation of the laws.

IMe Vietnam, the organiser of the Blackpink show slated for July 29-30 in Hanoi, said that the map was used in its Asian regional website, and there is currently no separate website for the Vietnam market.

"We are aware of the need to respect the sovereignty and culture of all countries where IMe is present. IMe has quickly reviewed and committed to replacing inappropriate images for Vietnamese people," said Brian Chow, CEO of IMe.

“The map on the website does not represent any country's territory and we are aware of respecting the sovereignty and culture of all countries where IMe is based.

“IMe’s goal in Vietnam is to bring Vietnamese fans the world's top shows and artists, so we hope to receive the welcome and support of the local government and the people of Vietnam. We would like to express our sincerest apologies for this unfortunate misunderstanding,” he said.

The same day, the company sent an explanation document to the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and relevant agencies.

IMe is a multinational entertainment company established in 2006 with more than 11 offices across Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and the Philippines.

The website that has China's nine-dash line map is the one for regional offices in Asia and not the official website of the company in Vietnam.

The company does not have an official website to register domain names in Vietnam and only operates on a number of social networking platforms with the identity of IMe Vietnam./.