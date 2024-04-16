Binh Duong sees vibrant investment cooperation at Horasis China Meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and representatives of international corporations from Europe and German businesses at the Horasis Forum in Binh Duong on April 15, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The Horasis China Meeting 2024, held in Binh Duong on April 15, witnessed a flurry of investment activities as the southern province granted in-principle approvals and investment certificates to multiple infrastructure, manufacturing, and real estate projects worth hundreds of millions of USD.



Accordingly, infrastructure investment approvals were given to the An Son dry port project by the Thanh Le Import-Export Trading Company, the Tam Lap 2 industrial cluster by the Trung Hau Co. Ltd, and the An Lap industrial cluster by the An Lap infrastructure development limited company, with respective investment capital of 1.504 trillion VND (59.69 million USD), 585 billion VND, and 456 billion VND.



In the real estate sector, a series of projects received the green light, including The One World residential project worth over 14.8 trillion VND and several social housing projects.



Furthermore, the provincial authorities issued investment certificates to several FDI enterprises including Kiswire Vietnam, Protron Electrical, and Vorxen Electrical, with their investment totaling 22.7 million USD, 26 million USD, and 22 million USD, respectively.



At the forum, Binh Duong also entered a cooperation agreement with the Viettel Post Corporation on developing infrastructure, logistics services and e-commerce, and setting up an international-scale green and smart logistics and agricultural trade centre. Additionally, Becamex IDC and Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group signed a memorandum of understanding on innovation, digital transformation, technology development, and sustainable growth towards the net zero goal.



On the sidelines, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Xiong Meng, Executive Vice-Chairman and Secretary-General of the China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE), as well as representatives of many major Chinese corporations.



Highlighting the Vietnamese Government's commitment to creating favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from China, in their investment and business operations in Vietnam, the leader stressed the importance of collaboration in science and technology, green development, and digital transformation.



For his part, Xiong affirmed his strong support for enhancing economic ties between the two nations via bringing more Chinese enterprises to Vietnam. He also showed a special interest in Binh Duong, which he considered a prime location for industrial cooperation opportunities.



Ha said the special traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China have been continuously consolidated and deepened, particularly in the economic sphere, with the sides now discussing further joint work in green energy, climate change, and carbon-neutral initiatives.



Additionally, the Deputy PM met with a number of German and European business delegations, affirming Vietnam’s support to them for successful, effective, and sustainable investments.



In response, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, lauded the increasingly favourable business climate in Vietnam and expressed his significant interest in expanding operations in the country, particularly Binh Duong./.