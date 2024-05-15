Making news
Binh Dinh: Boat-to-shore plastic waste collection proves effective
Carried out as part of a 2022-2024 project on solid waste and fishery waste management in Quy Nhon city, funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), it required participating boat owners to sign a commitment to not discharge plastic waste into the sea but instead collect the waste generated on their vessels to bring ashore. They agreed to install mesh bags on their boats, declare the types of beverages, food, and packaging used during their sea trips before departing, and confirm the amount of plastic waste brought back upon arrival.
According to statistics, more than four months after the launch of the model, the authorities have collected about one tonne of waste at the Quy Nhon fishing port, of which approximately 600 kg is recyclable.
Ha Thi Thanh Huong, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said that the model has significantly contributed to reducing plastic waste, protecting the marine environment, cleaning the oceans, and helping fishermen maintain a sustainable livelihood.
In the future, Binh Dinh will expand the model to other fishing ports in the area and increase the number of participating boats, Huong added.
By 2030, the province aims to have 100% of fishermen educated and trained on ocean plastic waste management and reduction, all fishing boats bringing their plastic waste to shore for further collection and treatment, and all fishing ports organise the collection and sorting of plastic waste from these vessels./.