Biggest blood donation campaign collects over 115,000 units

The 2023 Red Journey blood donation campaign has collected more than 115,000 units after two months, according to Director of the National Institution of Hematology and Blood Transfusion Nguyen Ha Thanh.



First held in 2013, Vietnam's biggest blood donation programme in a year has helped ease the scarcity of blood for treatment in summer. In the past one decade from 2013 to 2022, the campaign received nearly 700,000 units.



The 11th edition took place from June 1 to July 30 in 46 provinces and cities.



Thanh emphasised that the Red Journey has contributed to bringing life to hundreds of thousands of patients, helping the health sector overcome many difficulties and challenges to ensure the care and protection of people's health./.