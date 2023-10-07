Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2023 kicks off in Hai Phong

A performace staged at the opening ceremony of B.Fest 2023. (Photo: VNA)



The Belgian Culture & Food Festival 2023 (B.Fest 2023), the third of its kind and the largest Belgian culture and food event ever hosted in Vietnam, opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong on October 6 evening as a celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).



Co-organised by the Embassy of Belgium and the DEEP C Industrial Zones – the largest Belgian-invested project in Vietnam, comprising a system of industrial zones and a seaport developed and operated by Belgian investors in Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province – and other units, the three-day event introduces to visitors over 20 premium craft beers directly imported from Belgium and specialty dishes steeped in Belgian style.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Belgian Ambassador Karl Van den Bossche said this was an opportunity for tourists and Hai Phong residents to enjoy one of Belgium's most important culinary export products and unique cultural experiences.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Khac Nam affirmed that the event contributed to laying the foundation for the development of the bilateral ties in the years to come. The support of the Vietnamese and Belgian people will create conditions for bilateral relations to flourish and boom, especially in economic cooperation, he said.



During the course of three days, B.Fest 2023 is set to treat attendants to a carnival parade, a musical concert, fireworks, waltz dances, flair bartending demonstrations, skating performances, among many other exciting activities./.