Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls tours piloted from Sept.15

According to Pham Van Cao, Director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Cao Bang province, during the pilot period, tourists from both sides need to register in advance in groups of up to 20 people each.

In the first three months of the pilot period, the number of the groups to each side must not exceed 10 each day.



Tourists are required to use their passports or entry/exit permits to enter the scenic areas on both sides.

There is no entrance fee for visitors from Vietnam entering the Chinese side. The Vietnamese side must buy insurance for tourists before entering the Chinese scenic area.



Meanwhile, visitors from China need to pay an entrance fee of 70,000 VND (2.89 USD) per person. The fee includes insurance and excludes other service surcharges.



The pilot of the tours is part of the efforts to concretise the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two nations during the visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong from October 30 to November 1, 2022. It also manifests the goodwill and determination of both sides to build a border line of peace, friendship and development.



Additionally, it is expected to become an eco-friendly cross-border tourism model, helping Cao Bang province capitalise on its tourism strengths to develop its socio-economy, while promoting friendship exchanges and mutual understanding of border localities of Vietnam and China./.