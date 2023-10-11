Bac Ninh opens bridge with highest steel arch in Vietnam

The opening ceremony was held in Canh Hung commune of Tien Du district in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.



The tied-arch bridge, connecting Thuan Thanh town and Tien Du district, is 1,232 metres long and has total investment of 1.926 trillion VND (over 78.8 million USD).



It is comprised of 25 spans, with the main body featuring five steel arches, the highest of which rises 67 metres above the Duong River – a distributary of the Red River. The arches resemble the straps of “quai thao”, a type of flat palm hats traditionally used by singers of “quan ho” – a folk singing genre in Bac Ninh.



Many difficulties arose during the over five years of construction due to the bridge’s complex structure, but with the strong efforts by the province and support from the Government, ministries, and sectors, the bridge has been completed and met safety, quality, and aesthetic requirements.



Kinh Duong Vuong Bridge is expected to ease congestion on nearby Ho Bridge and connect National Highway 1, National Highway 17, Provincial Road 287, National Highway 38 and National Highway 18, thereby helping complete the transport network in the northern key economic region and boost socio-economic development in Bac Ninh and others in the Red River Delta.



It also links many relic sites in the province such as the Kinh Duong Vuong Temple, But Thap Pagoda and Dau Pagoda in Thuan Thanh town, Phat Tich Pagoda in Tien Du district, and Do Temple in Tu Son city to contribute to local tourism development./.