Ba Ria - Vung Tau authorities hand over 11 saved foreign sailors to consulates general
The hand-over event was held by the Border Guard Command, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Public Security of southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau province.
At 4:50pm on January 29, a fishing vessel from the south-central province of Binh Thuan found vessel Samudra Indah II of Malaysia sinking at a place about 20 nautical miles northeast of Con Dao island, and saved 11 crewmembers drifting at sea.
Being notified of the incident, the Ba Ria - Vung Tau Border Guard Command asked for coordination from relevant forces and vessels operating near the area to search for the missing and bring the 11 rescued sailors to Con Dao.
The sailors were safely brought to Con Dao island at 10:50pm on the same day.
At the hand-over event, Encun Asun, a crewmember of Samudra Indah II, said they had gone adrift for 17 hours before being rescued by Vietnamese fishermen.
Border guards of Ba Ria - Vung Tau arranged accommodation, supplied essential items, and sent doctors to examine their health, he said, adding that they will never forget these deeds.
Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Agustaviano Sofian thanked the Vietnamese authorities and fishermen for saving and caring for the crewmembers as well as handing over them to the consulates general for repatriation./.