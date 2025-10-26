Autumn Fair 2025 kicks off in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates join the opening ceremony of the first Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi on October 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The first Autumn Fair 2025 officially opened at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Dong Anh commune, Hanoi, on October 25 evening.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that this is a major economic and cultural event with national and international significance, showcasing exemplary Vietnamese products and brands that reflect the nation’s identity and ingenuity.

He said that it helps stimulate domestic consumption; promote the “Vietnamese people prioritise Vietnamese goods” movement, as well as enhance trade and investment cooperation and international integration, contributing to efforts towards the economic growth target of over 8% for 2025 and double-digit rates for the coming years.

The PM praised the coordination and participation of various agencies and units in preparing for the event, noting that despite the short preparation time, heavy workload, and high requirements, the event achieves the “six bests” – largest scale, most modern space, most diverse products, highest quality, most engaging activities, and best incentives.

He went on to say that the fair is a vivid manifestation of Vietnam’s integration mindset, exceptional capabilities, ambition for progress, and modern vision, showcasing unity, creativity, high determination, and drastic actions of the Government, ministries, sectors, the business community, and people.

Beyond record achievements, it offers a dynamic platform to promote trade, investment, tourism, and Vietnam’s culture. It connects domestic and international resources, expands cooperation, boosts commerce, and invites visitors to experience the country’s high-quality products, rich cuisine, and vibrant culture.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening ceremony of the first Autumn Fair 2025 in Hanoi on October 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The event serves as a vital bridge for Vietnamese businesses to deepen global economic integration, exchange experience, and embrace technological innovation, especially in digital transformation, and green, circular, sharing, and knowledge-based economies, thus contributing to the country’s two centennial goals, for a peace, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam, according to the Government leader.

To make it a true “destination” for trade, a “rendezvous” for culture and art, and a “hub” for international connection and experience, PM Chinh urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade to ensure thorough preparation for its success, paving the way for an annual four-season fair series and the International Autumn Fair.

At the same time, ministries, agencies, and localities were encouraged to actively promote signature products, especially OCOP (one commune one product) items, and organise investment, trade, and tourism promotion programmes to strengthen the Vietnamese brand globally.

The Autumn Fair 2025 follows the success of the exhibition of national achievements themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, which fostered national pride and spread the Vietnamese spirit of patriotism, self-reliance, resilience, and a strong aspiration for progress of the nation.

Lasting until November 4 under the theme “Connecting People with Production and Business”, the event attracts the participation of 34 provinces and cities, various ministries and central agencies, along with over 2,500 Vietnamese and international organisations and enterprises. It also gathers numerous international partners and friends coming to introduce their products, engage in networking activities, and explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

It covers an exhibition area of more than 130,000 sq.m. and features five thematic zones with about 3,000 booths./.