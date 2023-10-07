ASIAD 2023: first gold for Vietnamese karate team

From left: Nguyen Ngoc Tram, Nguyen Thi Phuong and Luu Thi Thu Uyen. (Photo: VNA)



The trio of Nguyen Thi Phuong, Luu Thi Thu Uyen and Nguyen Ngoc Tram performed exceptionally well, surpassing the highly-rated Malaysian karate artists in the performance category with a score of 42.7.



It is the first gold medal of the Vietnamese karate team and the third of the Vietnamese delegation at the tournament.

Later, the team continued their success by winning a silver.

Nguyen Thi Thoan brought the fourth silver to Vietnam after losing a rival from the host country, Gong Li, in the women's kumite 61kg category.