ASEAN Secretary-General commends Vietnam’s contributions to community building efforts
He also lauded the nation’s proactive and coordinating role in ASEAN's foreign relations, particularly the dialogue relations between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The Secretary-General expressed gratitude for Vietnam's facilitation of his recent working visit to the country, during which he attended and delivered a speech at the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF), a significant initiative of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He commended the initiative and showed his appreciation of Vietnam's leading role in shaping the future of the bloc.
In reply, Huong said she hopes that the Secretariat and Secretary-General would further step up efforts to assist member countries in completing and effectively implementing goals set by the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, particularly bringing the community closer to the people and delivering tangible benefits to citizens and businesses.
She thanked the Secretariat and Secretary-General for their cooperation with and support for the Permanent Mission of Vietnam, especially during its tenure of coordinating ASEAN-RoK relations.
She said she is looking forward to more assistance to Vietnam in its upcoming rotating tasks within ASEAN./.