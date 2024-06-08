Making news
ASEAN member states commit to biosafety
According to a report by the health information and education centre under the Lao Ministry of Health, this commitment was made during the 3rd consultative meeting on the development of ASEAN leaders' declaration on biosafety and biosecurity, held in Vientiane on June 4-5.
The meeting focused on discussing the importance of cooperation in promoting biosafety and biosecurity initiatives within the bloc.
It represented a crucial step in strengthening ASEAN's commitment to a safer and more secure regional environment against biological threats. The adoption of the declaration is expected to mark a significant milestone in health security cooperation in the region./.