ASEAN exerting efforts to maintain peace, stability, prosperity: Vietnamese diplomat

The upcoming 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings will discuss all issues related to peace, stability and common prosperity of the whole region, not only Southeast Asia but also Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, according to Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam.



This meeting, to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 10-14 with 17 meetings between ASEAN foreign ministers and between foreign ministers of ASEAN member states and their partners, is the next step in implementing priorities and initiatives of Indonesia's 2023 Chairmanship with the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, said Ho.



This will summarise all achievements gained or problems still existing in the first six months of this year, thereby outlining directions for ASEAN cooperation from now until the end of the year, as well as discussing international and regional issues. Those discussed at the meeting will all be hot issues related to peace, stability and development of the region.



The ambassador emphasised that Vietnam, since joining ASEAN, has always participated in the bloc's activities in a proactive, positive and responsible manner, and considers ASEAN an integral part in its foreign policy. The core task of the Vietnamese delegation at this meeting is to contribute to the common consensus of ASEAN, and ensure harmony in all initiatives and interests of countries, as well as rationality in dealing with all issues.



Its another important task is to support initiatives and priorities of the ASEAN Chair this year, thus making concrete and practical contributions to maintaining peace, stability and the common development of the region, he added./.