Making news
ASEAN chief underscores bloc members’ common approach on East Sea issue
Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have a common approach on matters relating to the East Sea, Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has said in an exclusive interview to Indian news agency ANI on February 14.
The official, who is in India on an official visit, touched upon ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct in the waters. He said ASEAN is looking at how to manage the East Sea situation.
"There is unity among ASEAN nations. We are negotiating with China on the Code of Conduct. It is just the process may take some time," Dr Kao Kim Hourn said as quoted by ANI.
Member countries have a common voice and are working on the basis of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), he said./.